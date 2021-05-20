Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $536.54 Million

Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post sales of $536.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $518.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $549.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $483.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

NYSE EPC traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $44.62. 554,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $45.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

