Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of EDIT opened at $33.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.