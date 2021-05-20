Edward S. Lampert Sells 1,968 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AN opened at $100.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 138,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,924,000 after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

