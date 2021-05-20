EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 13.1%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price was up 13.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $24.17. Approximately 33,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,154,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

EH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get EHang alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.25.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EH. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in EHang during the first quarter worth $140,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in EHang during the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.