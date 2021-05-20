Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ELAN. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday. Finally, G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.