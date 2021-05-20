Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00.

ELAN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $35.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

