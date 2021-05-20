Ellaism Trading Down 44.4% Over Last Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $111,959.03 and $23.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded down 44.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.49 or 0.07014022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00175701 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 45,038,855 coins and its circulating supply is 44,987,524 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.