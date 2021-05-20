Ely Gold Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELYGF) Shares Down 0.9%

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELYGF) shares were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 107,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 223,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Ely Gold Royalties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELYGF)

Ely Gold Royalties Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, evaluation of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company has a portfolio of 12 key assets, 27 development assets, 43 exploration assets consisting of 38 deeded royalties, and 14 leased properties.

