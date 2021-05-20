EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of EMCHF opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44. EML Payments has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $4.20.
About EML Payments
