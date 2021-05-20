Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Enable Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.65.

Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,350,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 48,817 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

