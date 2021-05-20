ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Down 1.8%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) was down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15.

ENB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp, headquartered in Ephrata, PA, is the bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary Ephrata National Bank. Ephrata National Bank operates from twelve full-service locations in Lancaster County, southeastern Lebanon County, and southern Berks County, Pennsylvania, with the headquarters located at 31 E.

