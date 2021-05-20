Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report $373.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.47 million and the lowest is $364.10 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $426.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

