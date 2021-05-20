Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $97.75 and last traded at $97.75, with a volume of 1885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.58.

The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Endava by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 6.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Endava by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 3.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava Company Profile (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

