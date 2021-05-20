Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EDV. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.64.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$28.91 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$23.12 and a 1-year high of C$39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$721.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$715.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7700001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

