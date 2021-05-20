Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Sells C$36,850.00 in Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.37, for a total value of C$36,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,426,832.

Mario Szotlender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total value of C$35,750.00.

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$8.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 36.91. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.41 and a 1 year high of C$8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.83.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

