Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.950-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

Shares of ENDP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 14,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,572. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.19.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

