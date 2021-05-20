Enel Américas S.A. (ENIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1583 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

Enel Américas has increased its dividend payment by 111.7% over the last three years.

Shares of ENIA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,341. Enel Américas has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 10.43%.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

