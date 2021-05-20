Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ET opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

