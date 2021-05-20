Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Eneti has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NETI. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $19,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $8,563,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $2,614,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $1,402,000.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

