Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $29.15 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $29,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,521,000 after acquiring an additional 159,092 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Graco by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 527,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $121,178,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth about $100,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

GGG stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,931. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

