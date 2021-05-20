Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 56,247 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,073,833 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $34,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.