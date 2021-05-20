Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 513,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,617 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $26,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89.

