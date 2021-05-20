Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,605 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $30,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,097,000 after buying an additional 583,958 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after buying an additional 315,152 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,178,000 after buying an additional 250,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after buying an additional 237,334 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.77 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

