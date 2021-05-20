Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 92,361 shares.The stock last traded at $49.00 and had previously closed at $49.67.

EVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -261.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 523.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 8,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.