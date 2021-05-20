EOS Force (EOSC) Reaches Market Cap of $50.19 Million

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. EOS Force has a total market capitalization of $50.19 million and $1.34 million worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 46.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

