EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.880-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $853 million-$861 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $791.34 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.540-7.760 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.50.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $21.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $472.97. 12,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,733. The company’s 50 day moving average is $440.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.42. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $217.18 and a twelve month high of $466.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $3,414,525. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

