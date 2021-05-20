EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. EQT has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, research analysts predict that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.