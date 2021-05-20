Equalizer Market Capitalization Reaches $11.78 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00004759 BTC on major exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $11.78 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00070908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00423060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00220610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.03 or 0.00979370 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,250,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

