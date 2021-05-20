Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SWK Holdings Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SWK in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Get SWK alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $208.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. SWK has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). SWK had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SWK by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SWK by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SWK by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in SWK during the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SWK by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.