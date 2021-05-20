Equitrans Midstream’s (ETRN) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their underweight rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ETRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.03.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

