Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,999,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,188,000 after purchasing an additional 672,630 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,351,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 479,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,883,000 after purchasing an additional 380,713 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $27.57 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

