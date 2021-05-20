EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.41

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.41 and last traded at $86.29, with a volume of 18515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.38.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

