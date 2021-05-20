Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 186,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,262,008. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38. The company has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $5,956,098 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.