Estate Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,500 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 33,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 172,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 78.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,530. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

