Estate Counselors LLC Buys 116,940 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 121.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 2.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $18,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,239,000 after buying an additional 687,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after buying an additional 330,733 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 181.8% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 171,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 110,504 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after buying an additional 108,674 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after buying an additional 98,665 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.33. 456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,065. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

