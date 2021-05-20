Estate Counselors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after buying an additional 1,921,614 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after buying an additional 1,754,905 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,503,000 after buying an additional 185,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,113,000 after buying an additional 1,352,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.03. The company had a trading volume of 75,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,406. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.98. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

