Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.83. 2,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,526. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $126.05 and a one year high of $354.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

