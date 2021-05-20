Estate Counselors LLC Has $12.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.96. 85,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,147. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88.

