Estate Counselors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,543,000 after purchasing an additional 262,782 shares during the period.

IWD traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.35. 95,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,436. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.36 and a 1 year high of $163.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

