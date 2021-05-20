Estate Counselors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 121.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 2.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $18,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.33. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,065. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

