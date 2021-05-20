Estate Counselors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after buying an additional 206,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.64. The company had a trading volume of 500,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,876,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $132.38 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

