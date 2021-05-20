Estate Counselors LLC Sells 580 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,571,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 31,428.4% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 519,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,229,000 after buying an additional 517,626 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,100,000 after buying an additional 457,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,032,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.73. 119,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,653,218. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.