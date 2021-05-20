Estate Counselors LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

