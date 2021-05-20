Estate Counselors LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ally Financial by 603.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 79,744.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 611,640 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Ally Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 34,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,453. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

