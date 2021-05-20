Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will announce sales of $177.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $91.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $684.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $691.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $745.30 million, with estimates ranging from $731.00 million to $759.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETH. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ETH remained flat at $$28.03 on Friday. 20,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,526. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $706.27 million, a P/E ratio of 186.87 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

