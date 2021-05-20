Ethereum Yield 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $309.00 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $451,409.89 and approximately $309.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for about $4.51 or 0.00011457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00076180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00018487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.96 or 0.01180074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00057607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.99 or 0.09733176 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

