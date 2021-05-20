Evercore ISI Upgrades Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.44.

PSTG stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

