Everest (ID) Price Hits $0.46

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $54.05 million and $2.06 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00072984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.93 or 0.00437677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00214190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.01002971 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00035231 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

