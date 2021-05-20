Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will report sales of $217.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.40 million and the highest is $222.74 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $238.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $863.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.40 million to $875.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $972.49 million, with estimates ranging from $931.80 million to $987.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

EVH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

EVH traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. 352,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,379. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Evolent Health has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $22.35.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,295 shares of company stock worth $1,236,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 123.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 78,695 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

