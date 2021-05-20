Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Sodexo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Sodexo alerts:

SDXAY stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.